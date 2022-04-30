Cara Woosley, M: 402-301-2042, cwoosley@pjmorgan.com, www.pjmorgan.com - Available in June! Move right in to this adorable split-entry home in Sagewood. Neutral decor throughout will suit any furnishings. Enjoy the ample cabinet space in the open-concept kitchen. Primary bedroom suite includes walk-in closet and it's own bathroom with dual sink vanity. The lower level rec room is the perfect place to entertain with natural light and a gas fireplace. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful backyard patio. It's the perfect oasis for spring and summer nights. This one is sure to move fast so schedule your tour today!Property Manager: Billy Clark
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,195
