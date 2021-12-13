 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $225,000

Christian Wilson, M: 402-707-6645, christian_wilson@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - YOU WONT GET ANOTHER CHANCE LIKE THIS! This pre-inspected property has over a half acre lot and a beautifully remodeled home on top of it! The home features new flooring throughout the entire home as well as new paint. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. The finished basement has a large recreational area as well as a finished bathroom, and laundry room. With a newer roof and a 2 year old HVAC system, you won't have to worry about those big ticket items for years! This home is priced to sell quick so don't miss out! Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Nebraska.

