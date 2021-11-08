 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $230,000

Mandy Jensen, M: 402-639-6894, MandySellsNEHomes@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This move-in ready split entry home features 3 generously sized bedrooms including the primary with walk-in closet, 2 bathrooms, and more than 1700 finished square feet of living space. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, and all appliances are included. The lower level includes a rec room area, large laundry room (washer and dryer included), 3/4 bath, and a bonus space that could be used as an office, playroom, home gym, or extra storage. The fully fenced backyard offers plenty of entertaining space with large deck and patio area perfect for a firepit. Outside you'll also find extra storage space in the large Tuff shed and an extra parking pad. This home is perfectly situated in the Elkhorn school district with easy access to Dodge for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

