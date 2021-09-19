Ryan Hines, M: 402-630-8916, Ryan.Hines@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Don't miss this move in ready split entry home on HUGE Cul-De-Sac Lot in Elkhorn Schools! You will enjoy the open main floor living space with lots of natural light. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, with a backyard straight out of a dream! New features include: New AC (20), Furnace (20), Water Heater (19), Interior Paint (21), Back Deck (20). Appliances (21), Updated Main Floor Bath (21), Updated Light Fixtures (21), Front Porch (19), Wifi Garage Door Opener (20), Shed (20), Laundry Room Floor (21), and Gutters/Downspouts (19). Step out to the back door Oasis, and enjoy the privacy MASSIVE space for entertaining. Don't miss this Elkhorn gem, it won't last long! Kitchen Fridge is not included in the sale. AMA.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
The final autopsy report on former Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harbaugh, who was found dead at his home in Fremont the day before sent…
- Updated
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Sept. 10, Angelia O. Gard-Arnold, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
Lake 20 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is scheduled to be chemically renovated Wednesday, Sept. 22, to remove the existing fish population.
- Updated
Voters have approved a $123 million, no tax levy increase, school bond issue for Fremont Public Schools.
- Updated
Woman faces assault charge
- Updated
Three Rivers Public Health Department on Monday afternoon announced the first confirmed death of West Nile Virus (WNV) within the health district.
- Updated
Police arrest Iowa man
- Updated
At approximately 10 a.m., Sept. 14, a theft was reported at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N Somers Ave., Fremont Police said.