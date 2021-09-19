3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $234,900

Ryan Hines, M: 402-630-8916, Ryan.Hines@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Don't miss this move in ready split entry home on HUGE Cul-De-Sac Lot in Elkhorn Schools! You will enjoy the open main floor living space with lots of natural light. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, with a backyard straight out of a dream! New features include: New AC (20), Furnace (20), Water Heater (19), Interior Paint (21), Back Deck (20). Appliances (21), Updated Main Floor Bath (21), Updated Light Fixtures (21), Front Porch (19), Wifi Garage Door Opener (20), Shed (20), Laundry Room Floor (21), and Gutters/Downspouts (19). Step out to the back door Oasis, and enjoy the privacy MASSIVE space for entertaining. Don't miss this Elkhorn gem, it won't last long! Kitchen Fridge is not included in the sale. AMA.