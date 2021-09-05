 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $235,000

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Maintenance free 2-story in desirable Camden Grove! Corner lot located across from the community pool, and a block from the greenspace with playground and basketball courts. Open concept main level with tons of natural light and mainfloor laundry. Second floor features oversized primary bedroom w/sitting area, huge walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. Well maintained and move-in ready! Close to shopping and easy access to Dodge. HOA Includes snow removal, garbage services, lawncare and common area maintenance. Don’t miss this one!!

