3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $235,000

Greg A Eloge, M: 402-210-7668, greg@elitenebraska.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Wonderful townhome in Elkhorn. 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with huge green space across the street. You will find a neighborhood park and pool 2 blocks up the street to enjoy the summer months. The first floor features a 2 story entry and an open floor plan with new luxury vinyl lvt flooring throughout. Upstairs you will find a huge master suite with a large walk in closet and bath. 2 more bedrooms and a bath complete the 2nd floor. Fresh paint. throughout, extended back patio, new water heater 2020, new pantry addition and all appliances stay! Close to Dodge Expressway, Village Pointe Mall, Target, restaurants, recreationalfacilities and schools. This won't last long

