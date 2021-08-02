Greg A Eloge, M: 402-210-7668, greg@elitenebraska.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Wonderful townhome in Elkhorn. 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with huge green space across the street. You will find a neighborhood park and pool 2 blocks up the street to enjoy the summer months. The first floor features a 2 story entry and an open floor plan with new luxury vinyl lvt flooring throughout. Upstairs you will find a huge master suite with a large walk in closet and bath. 2 more bedrooms and a bath complete the 2nd floor. Fresh paint. throughout, extended back patio, new water heater 2020, new pantry addition and all appliances stay! Close to Dodge Expressway, Village Pointe Mall, Target, restaurants, recreationalfacilities and schools. This won't last long
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no co…
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
- Updated
Did you purchase a Nebraska lottery ticket recently in Fremont?
- Updated
For two days, Duane Krause had two foxes play-fighting in the front lawn of his west Fremont home.
- Updated
Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday that it has released a plan for returning to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Updated
Three new COVID-19-related deaths are being reported by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
- Updated
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Fewer than 2,000 people in the world have ever crossed the finish line of the Badwater 135 ultramarathon since it began…
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont man
After more than two years of planning, preparation and construction, DPA Auctions now has a new home in southeast Fremont.
- Updated
At approximately 4 p.m., July 28, Lashay Aguilar, 21, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 200 block o…