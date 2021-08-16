3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $235,000

Colleen Grove, M: 402-350-4861, colleen.grove@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Every main floor room in this townhome has been updated. It feels like brand new. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring was installed on the main floor and new carpet to both main floor and new carpet to both main floor bedrooms and stairs. The kitchen has a redesign island with butcher block, freshly painted white cabinets and new countertop will make cooking a delight. Other updates include new light fixtures, the fireplace, and both the main and lower level was painted. This open floor plan is perfect gathering spot with large windows that allow lots of natural light. The lower level expands the living and entertaining space plus has a 3rd bedroom. The deck is a perfect place to relax after a busy day. A convenient location to shopping and restaurants. You won't need to worry about snow removal or lawn care! Expect to be impressed! AMA