3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $239,000

Danielle Altman, M: 402-943-6084, danielle.altman@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/1 car garage home in popular Ramblewood, highly sought after Elkhorn Schools! Fully remodeled with all the latest trends and colors. New interior paint, new flooring, new kitchen appliances, new quartz countertops, the list of upgrades goes on! New driveway and sidewalks (November 2021). Great location, close to Old Town Elkhorn shops and restaurants. Don't miss this one, move-in ready, washer and dryer included! Seller is a licensed agent/agent has equity.

