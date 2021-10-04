 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $239,900

Susan Hawkins, M: 402-618-1402, SusanHawkinsGroup@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome home to this adorable split-level villa in popular Stone Ridge. The open concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining! An eat-in kitchen boasts stainless appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space. The primary bedroom offers a 3/4 bath with shower and a generous walk-in closet. In the lower level there is a third private bedroom and family room. And a bonus, your monthly HOA dues take care of lawn and snow removal! This home is in an excellent location close to shops, restaurants and entertainment! AMA

