3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $239,900

Welcome home to this adorable split-level villa in popular Stone Ridge. The open concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining! An eat-in kitchen boasts stainless appliances and loads of cabinet and counter space. The primary bedroom offers a 3/4 bath with shower and a generous walk-in closet. In the lower level there is a third private bedroom and family room. And a bonus, your monthly HOA dues take care of lawn and snow removal! This home is in an excellent location close to shops, restaurants and entertainment!