3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $242,000

Amanda Martin, M: 402-714-1961, amanda.martin@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fabulous ranch on a HUGE 1/3 of an acre corner lot! The major updates have been done for you including windows, roof, soffits, exterior doors, kitchen updates & fireplace insert. The beautiful wood floors carry throughout the main floor creating a seamless line of sight. Great location within walking distance to middle school, grade school & Elkhorn public pool. The basement is an blank slate awaiting your custom touch.

