3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $250,000

Deb Ellis, M: 402-706-1003, deb.ellis8@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful Split Entry w/ Tons of Upgrades in Popular Quail Run! Located in the Elkhorn School District this well cared home features surround sound system, large open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, tons of windows allow great natural light throughout, living room opens to the spacious kitchen w/ lots of cabinets, counter space & nice breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances plus washer/dryer all stay, (FYI, stainless steel French-door refrigerator is only 9 months old). Large primary bedrm has a walk-in closet, updated ¾ bath w/ double sinks. Finished lower level features a family room w/solid surface laminate flooring, & custom stone & tile fireplace! You will love entertaining in the large level fenced backyard w/ deck, paver patio & firepit. Sprinkler system, (2016-stunning decorative keystone curved planting beds/wall), (2016-new roof), (2020 Aug-professionally painted exterior), Great location, near shoppi

