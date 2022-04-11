3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $250,000

Stacey Blue, M: 402-301-4650, Staceyblue@cox.net, https://www.staceyblueforyou.com - Cathedral ceilings and natural light welcome you home to this split entry in Elkhorn school district! 3 bedrooms – primary with ¾ bath. Beautiful wood floors in the kitchen and updated island with granite and storage below. Lower level family room is great for entertaining on game day or snuggling up on cool nights by the fireplace. Updates include fresh paint throughout, HVAC 2021, water heater 2018, roof 2016 & already radon mitigated! Seller is even willing to give an allowance so you can pick your own bedroom carpets! All appliances stay – including W/D which still has 1 year left of warranty! Make your appointment today! AMA