3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $259,000

Bill Swanson, M: 402-679-6566, bill.swanson@bhhsamb.com, www.billswanson.com - Looking for something in Standing Bear West to move right into? You have found it! Enjoy the spacious main floor rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the living room/kitchen and dinette. Kitchen has breakfast bar and all appliances stay. Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks in adjoining bathroom. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the lower level family room too. Don’t forget to peak in the extra deep garage to check out the ample storage. Furnace and Central Air are only two years young! Close to walking trails, Standing Bear Lake, and the Saddlebrook Community Center too.