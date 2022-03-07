Bill Swanson, M: 402-679-6566, bill.swanson@bhhsamb.com, www.billswanson.com - Looking for something in Standing Bear West to move right into? You have found it! Enjoy the spacious main floor rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the living room/kitchen and dinette. Kitchen has breakfast bar and all appliances stay. Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet and double sinks in adjoining bathroom. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the lower level family room too. Don’t forget to peak in the extra deep garage to check out the ample storage. Furnace and Central Air are only two years young! Close to walking trails, Standing Bear Lake, and the Saddlebrook Community Center too.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Public Schools (FPS) recently announced LaVonna Emanuel, principal at Fremont Middle School, is resigning. The assistant principal at …
Midland is moving on from Oliver Drake as their head coach of the men’s basketball program.
Over the last decade running Woodcliff Restaurant, Brooke Goracke said she's served those who have lived in the lakefront community for more t…
Fremont won it's third-straight district crown Tuesday with a win over Kearney while Taylor McCabe added another milestone to her already illustrious high school resume.
When Army Specialist Nate Ingebritson boarded a bus 10 years ago that would take him from Texas to Nebraska, he knew he was leaving behind som…
Jim Kjeldgaard slept on the couch overnight at Fremont Municipal Airport to make sure pilots got much-needed fuel to rescue people during the …
Going to Mel’s Diner is like walking into nostalgia you can feel.
PLATTSMOUTH – Another political leader has come forward to endorse Robert Sorenson as the next sheriff for Cass County.
Daniel B. Rasmussen
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.