Kade Pelley, M: 402-332-8814, kade.pelley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful Tri-level home located in the Quail Run Subdivision in Elkhorn. This meticulously maintained home comes pre-inspected, and includes a 18 month home warranty. Walk into a spacious kitchen (All kitchen appliances included) and dining area with soaring ceilings, with direct access to the backyard with extended deck and included shed. On the lower level is a cozy living area with a gas fireplace. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, the Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with his and hers sinks. The home will include all appliances, washer and dryer, home security cameras and DVR, and TV's located in the dining area and bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $265,000
