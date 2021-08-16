3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $270,000

Dionne Housley, M: 402-618-8632, dionne.housley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Not your typical 1 1/2 Story! This home situated near old town Elkhorn is close to schools and offers some new windows, newer carpet, newer wiring and plumbing. You will love the living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and wood stove - perfect for the upcoming cooler weather. The spacious kitchen features plenty of counter & cabinet space. The primary bedroom includes a 3/4 bath and the 3rd floor loft bedroom includes an office or den space. You will also find a large deck, patio, fenced yard, storage shed & a 2 car detached garage with heater, electrical, gas, new panel & drywall. Also..under the kitchen flooring there is a small underground (currently not accessible) space that can be used as a storm cellar or bunker - just add a hatch door and some stairs! Home sits on 2 lots.