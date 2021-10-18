Sarina McNeel, M: 402-699-2666, sarinaisyourrealtor@gmail.com, https://www.sarinaisyourrealtor.com - Home is Pre-Inspected This well cared for spacious home is ready to go!! Great location in Chapel Hill with mature trees, flat, fenced yard, sprinkler system, shed and great outdoor space! 3 bedrooms including large Primary bedroom with 3/4 en suite bathroom! Updated bathrooms and kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Loads of updates including New A/C, Furnace new in 2018-H2O Heater in 2014, New roof & gutters in 2016, New Pergola in 2020. All windows except front LR- Pella-5 years old. New Patio and 2 driveway pads in 2020. Radon Mitigation. ALL appliances except freezer in basement stay! Talk about move-in ready!! Seriously-Not much to do here, but move in and fill it with your own personal touch and memories! Seller prefers closing Nov 22, 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
Brandon J. Boone will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.
On the morning of Father's Day, Tricia Homan was getting ready for the day and to open up the Fur Shack.
At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…
Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.
Man faces trespassing charge
NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the …
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s lic…
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.