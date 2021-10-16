3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $295,000

Chris Bauer, M: 402-510-1300, chris.bauer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/chris.bauer - Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW, yes that is right brand new, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home! This home is located in the desirable Elkhorn School District. You will be welcomed into this home with immaculate interior features, an incredibly spacious floor-plan, vaulted ceilings, bright natural light, wood style flooring on main floor, and more! You'll love the new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and granite counter tops in kitchen/baths. The main floor also boasts a laundry room, a primary bedroom containing an ensuite with dual sinks and his/her walk-in closets. Enjoy your weekends in the finished basement - perfect for entertaining. This is the one that you don't want to miss, so stop that car and schedule your tour today! AMA.