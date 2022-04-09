3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $300,000

Justin Lorimer, M: 402-699-1278, justin@lorimerhomesomaha.com, www.lorimerhomesomaha.com - Showings start Thursday 4/7 - Welcome to this like-new, spacious home nestled in the coveted Elkhorn schools! The beautiful kitchen features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinet space, quartz counters, pantry, island & dining area leading out to the deck in the fenced back yard. Just steps off the kitchen is the sizable living room w/ a gas fireplace & lots of natural light, convenient drop-zone & powder bath. Second floor boasts the primary bedroom including a walk-in closet & ¾ bath & dual vanity, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry. Additional living space can be found in the finished lower level. All 3 schools are located in the neighborhood so make your appointment TODAY!