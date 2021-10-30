Michelle Gustafson, M: 402-290-7021, michelle.gustafson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/michelle.gustafson - What a great home for $300,000 in Elkhorn School District! Well cared for, move in ready multi-level home that is only a few years old. This home offers a pottery barn feel that is so warm & inviting! Open kitchen, dining and living room with center island great for entertaining family and friends with new dishwasher, quartz ctrs, newer flooring and refrigerator included. The large primary bedroom with nice sized walk-in closet & your very own bathroom oasis with double sinks. Outside you will love the fenced yard with a covered patio for gatherings or for relaxing with your beautiful landscape lighting. Washer/Dryer included. Great location close to the Dodge St. corridor and all schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $300,000
