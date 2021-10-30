 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $300,000

Michelle Gustafson, M: 402-290-7021, michelle.gustafson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/michelle.gustafson - What a great home for $300,000 in Elkhorn School District! Well cared for, move in ready multi-level home that is only a few years old. This home offers a pottery barn feel that is so warm & inviting! Open kitchen, dining and living room with center island great for entertaining family and friends with new dishwasher, quartz ctrs, newer flooring and refrigerator included. The large primary bedroom with nice sized walk-in closet & your very own bathroom oasis with double sinks. Outside you will love the fenced yard with a covered patio for gatherings or for relaxing with your beautiful landscape lighting. Washer/Dryer included. Great location close to the Dodge St. corridor and all schools.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested after incident

Man arrested after incident

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Oct. 22, Kevin K. Wedergren, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft after a bicycle was reported stolen…

Woman faces DUI charge

Woman faces DUI charge

At approximately 7:10 p.m., Oct. 24, Yoseline V. Servin Castillo, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News