3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $305,000

Showings start Saturday, 3/12/22 at 10am. This adorable tri-level is just waiting for the perfect new owners. This home boasts 3 bed, 2.5 bath with the potential to put in an egress window and add an additional bedroom in the finished basement. This charmer has been updated with neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, AC & furnace (2017), Roof (2016) and water heater (2014). Come entertain on the newly extended patio with fully fenced in backyard and NO backyard neighbors! There is even extra storage in the backyard shed for all of your toys! Home backs to the walking trail and is right down the street from the park. Great location near shops and restaurants. AMA..