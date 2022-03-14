 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $305,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $305,000

Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Showings start Saturday, 3/12/22 at 10am. This adorable tri-level is just waiting for the perfect new owners. This home boasts 3 bed, 2.5 bath with the potential to put in an egress window and add an additional bedroom in the finished basement. This charmer has been updated with neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, AC & furnace (2017), Roof (2016) and water heater (2014). Come entertain on the newly extended patio with fully fenced in backyard and NO backyard neighbors! There is even extra storage in the backyard shed for all of your toys! Home backs to the walking trail and is right down the street from the park. Great location near shops and restaurants. AMA..

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN - A disastrous start snowballed on Bergan Thursday morning, relegating the Knights to the Class D-1 third place game for a second-stra…

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News