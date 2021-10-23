Michelle Gustafson, M: 402-290-7021, michelle.gustafson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/michelle.gustafson - Open concept layout perfect for entertaining. Well cared for lightly lived in multi-level home in Elkhorn that is only a few years old. This home offers a pottery barn feel that is so warm and inviting! The large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet & your very own bathroom oasis with double sinks. The kitchen features a newer refrigerator and dishwasher with newer flooring. Outside you will love the yard with a covered patio for gatherings or for relaxing with your beautiful landscape lighting. Washer/Dryer and Kitchen Refrigerator included. Great location close to the Dodge St. corridor.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $309,900
