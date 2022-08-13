Lindsey Driggs, M: 308-539-4037, ldriggs@pjmorgan.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/14/22 from 12-2. Look no further! This beautifully maintained home is move in ready and conveniently located in the desirable Stone Ridge neighborhood. As you walk through the front door you are greeted with high ceilings that highlight the open concept kitchen, with a large island that blends perfectly into your dining room. With ample natural light this space is any entertainers dream! Walk outside to your large, fully fenced backyard and deck with extra patio space that will be perfect for relaxing in the upcoming fall nights. Come inside and cozy up next to the fireplace in the wonderful family room. Lets not forget about the laundry room which is perfectly located upstairs with the bedrooms, making it hassle free! Schedule your showing today! AMA.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000
