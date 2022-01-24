Melody Wentz, M: 402-321-4716, melodywentz@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Open House Sunday Jan. 23- from 12-2 Enjoy the views, while relaxing on your front porch this spring. That's right, this spring! because this nearly new home is ready for you to take possession right away. You don't have to wait on new construction! When you drive up to this turn-key, "Brantley Patio" home, you will immediately recognize the ideal location perfect for every stage of life. An open concept kitchen with large island will make any gathering comfortable. Spacious corner lot, front and back patio overlooks walking trail and green space. Plenty of storage room throughout, and an oversized garage has space for bikes and all the extras. No need for a lawn mower or snow blower as those services are included. This home features upgraded flooring throughout and a spacious layout makes it accessible and easy to get around. Close to trails, Flannagan Lake, Elementary, Middle, and High School.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A home west of Fremont was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.
After years of preparation and a move of location, Fremont's first brewery finally opened with its ribbon-cutting last week.
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
As fire burned in the theater, Jamie Meyer stood ready with the hose while a fellow firefighter broke out a window in the door.
Life hadn’t been going so well when Jason Miner and his son, Sebastian, came to Fremont.
An Omaha attorney speculated that brain fog or respiratory distress from COVID may have caused his client to drive more than twice the speed limit and ram into three cars stopped at a light.
Fremont Police investigated criminal mischief to a parked vehicle at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 600 block of west Ninth Street.
Add another three-point record to the Fremont girls basketball team’s collection.
Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
Police went to a nursing home after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.