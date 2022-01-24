3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $310,000

Melody Wentz, M: 402-321-4716, melodywentz@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Open House Sunday Jan. 23- from 12-2 Enjoy the views, while relaxing on your front porch this spring. That's right, this spring! because this nearly new home is ready for you to take possession right away. You don't have to wait on new construction! When you drive up to this turn-key, "Brantley Patio" home, you will immediately recognize the ideal location perfect for every stage of life. An open concept kitchen with large island will make any gathering comfortable. Spacious corner lot, front and back patio overlooks walking trail and green space. Plenty of storage room throughout, and an oversized garage has space for bikes and all the extras. No need for a lawn mower or snow blower as those services are included. This home features upgraded flooring throughout and a spacious layout makes it accessible and easy to get around. Close to trails, Flannagan Lake, Elementary, Middle, and High School.