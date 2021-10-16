 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $314,900

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $314,900

Jennifer Morgan, M: 402-216-1161, jnymorgan@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/Jennifer.Morgan - SPECTACULAR ranch in coveted Sagewood will have you starry-eyed! This brilliant DIAMOND offers an open floor plan, beautiful fireplace, elegant lighting selections, granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, brand new carpet, fresh paint, privacy-fenced backyard, sprinkler & security systems, and stunning landscaping. The primary suite is a true retreat with huge walk-in closet and double vanity master bath. The gorgeous dining area walks out to the spacious deck, and you'll fall in love with the luxury vinyl flooring. This home is staged to perfection and shows like a model home. ALL STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES STAY! There's even room for expansion in the massive unfinished basement. It's an absolute GEM!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…

Man faces assault charge

Man faces assault charge

At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News