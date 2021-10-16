3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $314,900

Jennifer Morgan, M: 402-216-1161, jnymorgan@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/Jennifer.Morgan - SPECTACULAR ranch in coveted Sagewood will have you starry-eyed! This brilliant DIAMOND offers an open floor plan, beautiful fireplace, elegant lighting selections, granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, brand new carpet, fresh paint, privacy-fenced backyard, sprinkler & security systems, and stunning landscaping. The primary suite is a true retreat with huge walk-in closet and double vanity master bath. The gorgeous dining area walks out to the spacious deck, and you'll fall in love with the luxury vinyl flooring. This home is staged to perfection and shows like a model home. ALL STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES STAY! There's even room for expansion in the massive unfinished basement. It's an absolute GEM!