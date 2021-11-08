 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000

Embrace easy living in this gorgeous townhome close to Stone Creek Golf Course! This rare ranch-style 3 bd/3 bath home includes 3 car garage w/ heater, excellent lawn care w/ professional landscaping, & snow removal. U-shaped kitchen incorporates beautiful cherry-stained birch cabinets, SS appliances, breakfast peninsula, & dining room w/ floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the back deck. Large master has high ceilings, walk-in closet & private bathroom with dual vanity, whirlpool tub & shower. Laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor! Spacious lower level w/ new paint encompasses family room with wet bar including refrigerator, dishwasher & room for a dining table. Third bedroom has an extended closet and enclosed storage cabinet w/ shelving; could be used as an office, craft room, or multi-purpose room. Great space for guests! Custom Allure Transitional Shades in most rooms. This excellent home is conveniently located close to Flannagan Lake and Stone Creek Park.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremont teens face charges

Fremont teens face charges

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Nov. 2, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of criminal mischief, …

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Nov. 3, Sergio Casillas, 26, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after an office…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News