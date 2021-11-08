3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000

Embrace easy living in this gorgeous townhome close to Stone Creek Golf Course! This rare ranch-style 3 bd/3 bath home includes 3 car garage w/ heater, excellent lawn care w/ professional landscaping, & snow removal. U-shaped kitchen incorporates beautiful cherry-stained birch cabinets, SS appliances, breakfast peninsula, & dining room w/ floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the back deck. Large master has high ceilings, walk-in closet & private bathroom with dual vanity, whirlpool tub & shower. Laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor! Spacious lower level w/ new paint encompasses family room with wet bar including refrigerator, dishwasher & room for a dining table. Third bedroom has an extended closet and enclosed storage cabinet w/ shelving; could be used as an office, craft room, or multi-purpose room. Great space for guests! Custom Allure Transitional Shades in most rooms. This excellent home is conveniently located close to Flannagan Lake and Stone Creek Park.