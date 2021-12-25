3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $319,000

Mindy Dalrymple, M: 402-689-2177, yourrealtormindy@cox.net, https://www.yourrealtormindy.com - Elkhorn North Villa is available NOW! You cannot build this Villa with these amenities at this price. Tons of upgrades and granite counters throughout the entire home. West facing lot. Backyard has newer concrete patio, full 6 ft wood privacy fence, lighting and landscaping make it the perfect entertaining or relaxing space. Kitchen features center island, tile backsplash, pantry and stainless-steel appliances. Living room has open floorplan with gas fireplace and soaring vaulted ceilings. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet and private bathroom with shower and double sinks. Main floor laundry. Basement was recently finished with family room, exercise room, bedroom, ¾ bathroom and plenty of storage space. Such a great location within walking distance of the elementary school, middle school and high school!