Ethan Brown, M: 402-215-1100, ethan.brown@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome to your new home in amazing Summer Glen! This 3 bedroom Ranch with a big bonus loft (known as the ever popular Blake plan) sits on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to trees and green space. Great open floor plan with soaring ceilings. Big open kitchen with beautiful cabinets, center island, and pantry. Dining area walks out to large fenced yard. Primary bedroom has a full bathroom and massive walk in closet. Huge finished basement with additional 3/4 bath. The big bonus loft can serve as a really cool playroom or an awesome command center! Between the loft and finished basement you will have plenty of room for any and all activities. Great home in a great location. Select windows for showings this weekend so book your appointment ASAP and see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $320,000
