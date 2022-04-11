3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $329,000

Ashley Cherney, M: 402-740-3338, Ashley.cherney@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - CONTRACT PENDING! Beautifully updated home in desirable Elkhorn neighborhood! This well maintained tri-level offers modern updates, gorgeous flooring, tons of natural light, and an open & spacious floorplan. The main floor has a large livingroom with floor to ceiling windows, gorgeous fireplace and built-ins, an updated kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances, main floor laundry room off the garage, large formal dining room and bright family room perfect for entertaining. Second floor offers 3 spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a large primary suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and an updated en suite with tiled walk in shower. Fully finished lower level with built in office area and an unbelievable storage room! The large lot is fully fenced with a covered deck, patio area, large shed, and sprinkler system. Other upgrades since 2018 included newer windows, all appliances, whole