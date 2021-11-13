Danielle Altman, M: 402-943-6084, danielle.altman@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful, brand new, 3 bed/3 bath/ 2 car garage Celebrity "Weston" floor plan. Why wait to build? Built in 2021, completed and move-in ready. Walking distance to highly sought after Elkhorn schools, including the new Elkhorn North High School. Upgraded throughout with all the latest trends and colors, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters, open floor plan, and has never been lived in. Close to shops and restaurants. Don't miss this one, quick possession available, be in before the holidays! Current property tax amount is partial value for the lot only, and will be reassessed. Sod grass coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $329,000
