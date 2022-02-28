3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $330,000

Gayla Leathers, M: 402-578-9837, gayla@teamleathers.com, www.teamleathers.com - Contract pending. One owner walkout ranch in Elkhorn Highland Ridge! This beautiful, like-new ranch has soaring 10-foot ceilings in the great room and entry, custom birch cabinets, solid surface countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, wood floors in the kitchen, and a breakfast bar. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a 3/4 bath with dual sink vanity. Main floor laundry room with a dropzone. Full bath, and two secondary bedrooms on the main floor. The spacious lower level awaits your finish. Why we love it: The partially covered deck off the family room not only overlooks the fantastic backyard with a privacy fence, it overlooks the rooftops of the homes behind with mature trees! Great location with easy access to West Dodge.