3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $335,000

Joel Johnson, M: 402-957-4058, joel@thejohnsonbrothers.me, www.bhhsambassador.com - Adorable, happy, light and bright home in Sagewood Valley!! Large open concept floor plan, vaulted ceilings and an abundance of space for spending time with family, friends and/or entertaining! The kitchen offers quartz countertops with a tile backsplash, pantry, large island and an ample amount of cabinetry and back counter space for meal prep and cooking. The primary bedroom has an on suite bath with double sinks and shower as well as a walk in closet! The family room has an electric fireplace with a beautiful stone surround for cozying up on cool fall and winter evenings. Fully finished lower level provides a huge rec room, added storage space and has a bathroom rough in. Garage stalls are deep and the floor has an epoxy finish. This home is conveniently located near Elkhorn Grade School, Middle School and the new Elkhorn North High School! This beautiful home is only a few years old which means a ne