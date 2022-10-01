 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $345,000

Cindy Forehead, M: 402-510-5012, Cindy.forehead@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Zero entry ranch in popular Caste Creek townhomes available now. Open floor plan with wood floors, high ceilings, crown molding and windows along the back of unit facing East. Main level features kitchen with butcher block top, quartz counters, stainless appliances and dinette area. Living room with high tray ceiling and Fireplace. Master with low entry walk in shower, double vanities and walk in closet, second bedroom with double doors works well for office space and front bedroom guest room. Lower level walkout is waiting for your finish. Deck has doors off dinette and Master. All baths have ceramic tile floors. Estate with no full disclosure. Sump Pump drain on outside is being re-directed.

