3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $349,990

The ReaganD.R. Horton, Americas Builder, proudly presents the Reagan plan. This plan comes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 3-car attached garage! The open concept living area features solid surface flooring throughout for easy maintenance. The kitchen features stunning, quartz countertops, a large island, perfect for entertaining, as well as beautiful cabinetry and Whirlpool appliances. The plan also offers lots of privacy, with 2 bedrooms on one end of the home and another on the opposite side of the home. The main bedroom features an ensuite bath with a double vanity and a large walk-in closet. This plan also comes with all the benefits of new construction! Ask us about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!Available Reagan Plans in Indian Creek Landings 19250 Pratt St Omaha, NE3773 192nd Terrace Omaha, NE3759 192nd Avenue Omaha, NEHome Is ConnectedAll D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.