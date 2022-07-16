3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $349,999

Bob Palermo, M: 402-968-1977, bobpalermo@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - From the moment you enter this 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car ranch you'll be impressed. Beautiful foyer area that leads to open concept kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings along with Rustic LVP for your feet. Enjoy your SS appliances along with Quartz countertops and a walk in pantry for the kitchen lovers. Master bedroom has walk in closet that also leads to main floor laundry for easy access. 2 bedrooms above grade along with 2 bathrooms....enjoy your fully finished basement with a family room big enough for the whole family and a 3rd bedroom and 3/4th's bath. If that's not enough enter the room that can be anything. Set up as a billiards room now, but could be a very nice theater room or anything your mind thinks of. Don't forget to walk out to your blank canvas backyard from your basement. Walking distance to all schools.