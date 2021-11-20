 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $350,000

Russ Craig, M: 402-680-2055, russcraig@cox.net, www.nebraskarealty.com - Almost like NEW 5 year old ranch, 3 car garage. Gorgeous kitchen with hardwood floors, granite countertops, ss appliances, elegant custom cabinets, and walk-in pantry. Split Primary bedroom floor plan with laundry off the Primary bedroom with 2 entryways. Convenient Drop zone. Partially covered deck.

