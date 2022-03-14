3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $350,000

Michael Jones, M: 402-578-9698, mjones@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Hard to find custom ranch plan in Stone Park with tons of curb appeal, you will love the cozy front porch and 3 car garage with additional concrete pad located behind the 3rd car garage. Inside, the open plan feels very spacious with 9'+ ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom. Kitchen has beautiful LVP floors and granite countertops. The primary bedroom has 9'+ ceilings, double vanity sinks, and a walk in closet. Beyond the covered deck, you have an entertainers dream with an underground saltwater pool in the backyard. The basement has already been finished and has a large woodworking shop & storage area. Don't miss this one! AMA