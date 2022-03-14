Michael Jones, M: 402-578-9698, mjones@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Hard to find custom ranch plan in Stone Park with tons of curb appeal, you will love the cozy front porch and 3 car garage with additional concrete pad located behind the 3rd car garage. Inside, the open plan feels very spacious with 9'+ ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom. Kitchen has beautiful LVP floors and granite countertops. The primary bedroom has 9'+ ceilings, double vanity sinks, and a walk in closet. Beyond the covered deck, you have an entertainers dream with an underground saltwater pool in the backyard. The basement has already been finished and has a large woodworking shop & storage area. Don't miss this one! AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police arrest Fremont man
Debra Dickes would rarely go more than a few days without going door to door or visiting Bible students as part of her volunteer ministry.
LINCOLN - Four years of work - really a lifetime’s worth - finally bore fruit Friday night inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LINCOLN - A disastrous start snowballed on Bergan Thursday morning, relegating the Knights to the Class D-1 third place game for a second-stra…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — There’s controversy in the quilting world.
MURRAY – Officially it’s called a commercial solar conversion system.
Foul trouble forced Bergan to go to a deeper rotation and the Knights bench responded, leading to a 47-33 win over BDS in the opening round of state.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.