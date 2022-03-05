 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $360,000

Why wait to build? Better than new and move-in ready! You simply must see this sophisticated, bright and open tri-level home in popular Sagewood Pointe. There are so many luxurious features and upgrades to love including low-maintenance hard board siding, ceramic tile backsplash, pristine quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen & extended to dining area, stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures & cabinet hardware, luxury vinyl plank flooring in bathrooms & in second floor laundry room, oversized hardwood deck overlooking peaceful green space, and more. With such a desirable location in walking distance to three Elkhorn Schools, this one will go fast!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News