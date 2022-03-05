3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $360,000

Why wait to build? Better than new and move-in ready! You simply must see this sophisticated, bright and open tri-level home in popular Sagewood Pointe. There are so many luxurious features and upgrades to love including low-maintenance hard board siding, ceramic tile backsplash, pristine quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen & extended to dining area, stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures & cabinet hardware, luxury vinyl plank flooring in bathrooms & in second floor laundry room, oversized hardwood deck overlooking peaceful green space, and more. With such a desirable location in walking distance to three Elkhorn Schools, this one will go fast!