Why wait to build? Better than new and move-in ready! You simply must see this sophisticated, bright and open tri-level home in popular Sagewood Pointe. There are so many luxurious features and upgrades to love including low-maintenance hard board siding, ceramic tile backsplash, pristine quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen & extended to dining area, stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures & cabinet hardware, luxury vinyl plank flooring in bathrooms & in second floor laundry room, oversized hardwood deck overlooking peaceful green space, and more. With such a desirable location in walking distance to three Elkhorn Schools, this one will go fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Ty Hallberg's overtime heroics capped off a historic season for Fremont hockey.
“Nothing better, it can’t get better than that. This is the best feeling I’ve ever felt in the world right now.”
Midland is moving on from Oliver Drake as their head coach of the men’s basketball program.
Over the last decade running Woodcliff Restaurant, Brooke Goracke said she's served those who have lived in the lakefront community for more t…
Fremont won it's third-straight district crown Tuesday with a win over Kearney while Taylor McCabe added another milestone to her already illustrious high school resume.
When Army Specialist Nate Ingebritson boarded a bus 10 years ago that would take him from Texas to Nebraska, he knew he was leaving behind som…
Daniel B. Rasmussen
PLATTSMOUTH – Another political leader has come forward to endorse Robert Sorenson as the next sheriff for Cass County.
GREENWOOD – A Papillion woman was taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 80.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray G…