Justin Brown, M: 402-312-8044, justin@twinadvisers.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/justin.brown - This ranch villa is a true gem, offering low-maintenance living without worrying about lawn care or snow removal. The added privacy of having no neighbors behind the property is a rare find, and you may even catch a glimpse of deer in the backyard. Unwind on the covered patio or entertain guests in the open-concept kitchen/living room featuring stainless steel appliances and a stylish backsplash. The Hunter Douglas Blinds add an extra touch of elegance to the space. The finished basement provides an additional bedroom and bathroom, along with ample storage space. This home is move-in ready and comes with a pre-inspection for added peace of mind. Don't miss out on this opportunity!