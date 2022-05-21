 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $375,000

Bob Palermo, M: 402-968-1977, bobpalermo@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Don't miss this beautifully maintained dang near new Villa!! Why pay new price without the full experience of having a fully finished basement. From the moment you enter this 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 car ranch you'll be impressed. Beautiful foyer area that leads to open concept kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings along with Rustic LVP for your feet. Enjoy your SS appliances along with Quartz countertops and a walk in pantry for the kitchen lovers. Master bedroom has walk in closet that also leads to main floor laundry for easy access. 2 bedrooms above grade along with 2 bathrooms....enjoy your fully finished basement with a family room big enough for the whole family and a 3rd bedroom and 3/4th's bath. If that's not enough enter the room that can be anything. Set up as a billiards room now, but could be an very nice theater room or anything your mind thinks of. Don't forget to walk out to your blank

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.

Employee arrested for theft

Employee arrested for theft

Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News