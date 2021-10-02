3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $390,000

Introducing The Capri- an Epcon home by Aspire Homes. This New Construction Villa with Private Courtyard Faces Flanagan Lake! Oversized front porch to sit out and enjoy your view! Walk across the street and hop on the walking trail around the lake, or to the park! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features a private courtyard! This model is being built with a second level bonus suite- Everything you need is on the main floor and the 2nd floor can be used for 3rd bedroom, kitchenette, loft etc! AMA