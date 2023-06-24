Kail Walker, M: 402-599-3875, kailwalkerhomes@gmail.com, https://www.pjmorgan.com - OPEN HOUSE 6/24 SATURDAY 11am-2pm. Why wait to build new construction?! New in 2019, this one owner Elkhorn Piney Creek Villa is move-in ready! Inside features modern finishes, tall ceilings + abundance of natural light, with a spacious floor plan boasting 2,200 finished sq ft. Main floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, while the finished basement has a bedroom, bathroom, family room and an unfinished bonus room. Outside you can expect a covered deck perfect for entertaining + a large backyard and no rear neighbors. Skip the lawn care and snow removal with the low cost monthly HOA. It doesn't get much better than this! Schedule your showing today. AMA.