Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Talk about stunning! This 1.5 story home in the popular Grove neighborhood is picture perfect with updates galore! 9' foot garage door and clearance. Grand entry with new ceramic tile. Brand new wood flooring, paint, baseboards and even exquisite light fixtures throughout the main and upper level. Front sitting room is an excellent area to greet guest with a remodeled fireplace(2021). Main floor laundry and drop zone area easily hidden with a stunning sliding barn door. Large open concept living and kitchen area with brand new SS appliances. Beautiful custom built kitchen island with quartz counter top and cozy breakfast nook. Incredible master suite with tons of natural light through the windows. Double sinks, tub, and walk in shower and closet in this spa like primary bath. Huge finished basement that walks out to the new stamped patio! Plenty of storage all around the home. 16x18 cedar deck install
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,000
