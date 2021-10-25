 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,000

Adam Briley, M: 402-614-6922, adam.briley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/adam.briley - Talk about stunning! This 1.5 story home in the popular Grove neighborhood is picture perfect with updates galore! 9' foot garage door and clearance. Grand entry with new ceramic tile. Brand new wood flooring, paint, baseboards and even exquisite light fixtures throughout the main and upper level. Front sitting room is an excellent area to greet guest with a remodeled fireplace(2021). Main floor laundry and drop zone area easily hidden with a stunning sliding barn door. Large open concept living and kitchen area with brand new SS appliances. Beautiful custom built kitchen island with quartz counter top and cozy breakfast nook. Incredible master suite with tons of natural light through the windows. Double sinks, tub, and walk in shower and closet in this spa like primary bath. Huge finished basement that walks out to the new stamped patio! Plenty of storage all around the home. 16x18 cedar deck install

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately noon, Oct. 20, Breanna M. Kelly, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetam…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 10 p.m., Oct. 19, Bulmaro Hernandez, 24, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a tra…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Oct. 20, Kelly M. Montanye, 55, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County warrant in the 100 block of…

Police arrest local man

Police arrest local man

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Oct. 21, James J. Scarpino, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (domestic) after officers were ca…

Police make afternoon arrest

Police make afternoon arrest

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Oct. 21, Jon C. Coniglio, 49, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of drinking on public property and littering af…

Fremont boys gut second-straight Class A team title

Fremont boys gut second-straight Class A team title

For just the second time in program history, the Fremont boys are back-to-back state champions. “Last year was pretty fun, but this year there is just something a little bit more special about it,” -Fremont senior Carter Waters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News