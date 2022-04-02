Brandon Robben, M: 402-669-6504, Brandon.Robben@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Showings begin Friday 4/1/22 at 1 pm. Open Saturday 11-1. Welcome home to this beautiful, West-facing Ranch in Arbor View. This property combines a stylish, stone-accented exterior with a contemporary, open-concept interior to make the perfect package. All it needs...is new owners! Features include soaring 11' ceilings, open living and kitchen areas, oversize windows for tons of natural light in the living space, a large, private primary suite, and a beautiful kitchen with plenty of space for formal dining or pull up for a quick lunch at the island. One of the best features is the flow-through master closet which gives direct access to the laundry room making laundry a breeze! All of this within walking distance to Arbor View Elementary! Come see this one today.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers responded to the 700 block of North Park Avenue at about 8 p.m. March 26 to investigate a possible child abuse complaint.
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched this past weekend to the 1400 block of Ohio Street in reference to an assault.
Fremont Police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street at about 3:29 p.m. March 28 in reference to a physical dis…
PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing on a proposed solar farm near Murray set for April 12 has been postponed until further notice.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds is sending a warning to folks who text while driving.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Maxwell Avenue at about 4:46 p.m. March 25 for a physical disturbance.
The last time Rollie Otte saw Ed Scott was at Lackland Air Force Base.
Not all stories have a happy ending — at least not on this earth.