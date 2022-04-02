3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000

Brandon Robben, M: 402-669-6504, Brandon.Robben@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Showings begin Friday 4/1/22 at 1 pm. Open Saturday 11-1. Welcome home to this beautiful, West-facing Ranch in Arbor View. This property combines a stylish, stone-accented exterior with a contemporary, open-concept interior to make the perfect package. All it needs...is new owners! Features include soaring 11' ceilings, open living and kitchen areas, oversize windows for tons of natural light in the living space, a large, private primary suite, and a beautiful kitchen with plenty of space for formal dining or pull up for a quick lunch at the island. One of the best features is the flow-through master closet which gives direct access to the laundry room making laundry a breeze! All of this within walking distance to Arbor View Elementary! Come see this one today.