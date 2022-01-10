 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $405,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $405,000

Lyn Echter, M: 402-658-8813, lyn.echter@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - It's rare when a villa/patio home comes available in Copper Ridge so DON'T WAIT to see this TREMENDOUS, one-owner, smoke/pet free ranch home! So many nice updates and features: 10+ ceilings, crown-moulding, walk in pantry, travertine tile, composite deck, 2 fireplaces, Hunter-Douglas mechanical blinds, custom walk in closet, and SO MUCH MORE. Lower level finished with a family room, fireplace, 3rd bedroom and bath and a TON of storage. Make your appointment to see this home soon. AMA

View More

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

A man was arrested Jan. 5 after Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m., to the 1500 block of N. Grant Street in regard to …

Fire destroys house in Cedar Bluffs

Fire destroys house in Cedar Bluffs

Hours after a fire destroyed her Cedar Bluffs home, Victoria Miller credited a service dog and a neighbor for saving her life — and the lives …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News