Brent Blythe, M: 402-676-5081, brent.blythe@blythe-team.com, https://www.buyingomaha.com - OPEN FRI 3-5, SAT 2-4, SUN 1-3. Amazing Ranch in The Grove. Elkhorn South School District. Over 3,000 sq ft 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage, main floor laundry, corner vinyl fenced yard, Brazilian Cherry wood hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, and much more. Finished basement with walk out lot. Lower level has a bedroom and bathroom. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $415,000
