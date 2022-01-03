 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $415,000

Lyn Echter, M: 402-658-8813, lyn.echter@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - It's rare when a villa/patio home comes available in Copper Ridge so DON'T WAIT to see this TREMENDOUS, one-owner, smoke/pet free ranch home! So many nice updates and features: 10+ ceilings, crown-moulding, walk in pantry, travertine tile, composite deck, 2 fireplaces, Hunter-Douglas mechanical blinds, custom walk in closet, and SO MUCH MORE. Lower level finished with a family room, fireplace, 3rd bedroom and bath and a TON of storage. Make your appointment to see this home soon. AMA

