Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, https://www.bobpew.npdodge.com - Welcome to the "McKenna" floorplan. Located in Pier 15 villa community. Enjoy all Flanagan lake has to offer 5+ miles of walking/biking trails, playgrounds, boat ramp, fishing, paddle boarding kayaking. You will have plenty of time because lawncare and snow removal are included in your low monthly HOA dues. Yes, you can have a fenced yard. Large primary bedroom with walk in closet, bathroom includes double sinks, full tile walk in shower with dual shower heads. Open concept living with large kitchen island, dining area open to spacious great room with fireplace. Outside entertain on your covered patio looking over your fully sodded yard complete with sprinkler system. Newport Homes is a 3rd generation Custom Home Builder, building in Douglas and, Sarpy Counties. Ranch, 2 story and 1.5 Story plans available. Pictures include some options not included in base price. New Lots Available.