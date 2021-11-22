Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - On a quiet street in the the hidden gem of Elkhron, Greenbrier, tucked away in the city with loads of mature trees and character sits this wide open executive ranch w/ loads of updates. The recently updated kitchen has fresh painted cabinets, granite countertops, slate appliances, lots of counter space and storage. Oversized living room w/ fireplace and built-ins. Primary suite w/ private fireplace, recently beautifully updated primary bathroom w/ new cabinets, countertops, seamless glass shower, make up vanity and walk in closet. Enjoy the screened in porch during those perfect spring and fall nights. Basement w/ rec room, 2 additional bedrooms and loads of storage. Large backyard with patio, mature landscaping and much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,000
