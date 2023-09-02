Monica Dempsey, M: 402-321-2614, monica.dempsey@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Well maintained Elkhorn Highland Ridge Ranch featuring an open floor plan lower tax levy in elkhorn schools. This Sudbeck built home has 3 bed 3 bath and a large office/flex room. True hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, custom blinds throughout, large rec room, large storage room, walk out finished lower level. An electrical awning that covers backyard deck makes it easy to sit out back and enjoy the sunsets from your backyard in this beautiful home.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some Huskers got good news Tuesday, and others didn't. Here's a glance at how former Nebraska players fared on cut day in the NFL.
What stood out, what didn't and what to watch for in the future on the Huskers' depth chart. Plus, more on Matt Rhule embracing walkthroughs.
A driver was hospitalized following a crash that occurred Saturday evening west of Fremont.
Husker coach Matt Rhule wants to return as many kickoffs as possible. He says the possibility of making a big play offsets the risk.
A celebration of life service for Braven Grey Boschult, 15 months, was held Aug. 21, 2023, at Hope Evangelical Free Church in Onawa, Iowa. Bra…