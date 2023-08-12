Bob Pew, M: 402-578-6054, bpew@npdodge.com, https://www.bobpew.npdodge.com - Meet the Carlton 3 bed 2 bath 4 car open ranch floor plan ready to entertain. Base price includes covered patio and a 4 car garage. Standard features include Quartz counter tops, Full tile showers and back splash, huge hidden pantry. Home is complete and ready to close. Call to see it TODAY! Newport Homes strives to provide a solid, well insulated, energy efficient home. Newport Homes is a 3rd generation Custom Home Builder, building in Douglas and Sarpy County. Ranch, 2 Story and 1.5 Story plans available.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,000
